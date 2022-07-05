77 new covid patients found on Tuesday

Aurangabad, July 5:

In all, 77 new patients were found in the district on Tuesday. A 72-year-old woman from Nillod (Sillod) died while undergoing treatment in the Government Medical College and Hospital. This is the fourth covid death in the past 10 days.

From the patients found on Tuesday, 61 are from the city while 16 are from the rural areas. The number of patients is rising rapidly from the past few days. Experts are predicting a possibility of a fourth wave. The number of patients undergoing treatment in the district is 259. However, 226 patients are undergoing treatment in home isolation. Two deaths were reported in a single day on June 26. Both these patients were from the city. Another death was reported on July 2.