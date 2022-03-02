7.8 lakh household and 4,500 industries in Aurangabad to get PNG connections

100 CNG stations in Aurangabad district, Rs 4000 crore investment by BPCL

Aurangabad, March 2:

The Piped Natural gas (PNG) gas line will provide gas connections to nearly 7.8 lakh households and 4,500 industries in Aurangabad. The City Gas Distribution (CGD) network will also supply gas to more than 100 CNG stations in the district. The total investment of the project will be Rs 4,000 crore, said Hardeep Singh Puri, union minister of petroleum and natural gas.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the ‘Foundation Stone Laying for Development of City Gas Distribution Network’ of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in Aurangabad on Wednesday. Puri addressed the gathering online from Hungary.

Puri said, the government has decided to boost the gas economy in the country. Projects like LNG terminals, natural piped gas and CGD networks in cities are being promoted on a larger scale. Till now, such piped gas connections are provided to 87 lakh families, 13,034 industries and 34,117 businesses throughout the country. There are 3,771 CNG stations in the country that are supplying gas to vehicles and helping to reduce harmful emissions. By the completion of various rounds of this project, 84 per cent area and 88 per cent population in the country will be enrolled in the CGD network. union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, union minister of state for railways, coal and mines, MLAs Atul Save, Haribhau Bagade, Prashant Bamb, BJP city-district president Sanjay Kenekar, district president (rural) Sanjay Autade, district collector Sunil Chavan, municipal commissioner Anilkumar Pandey, BPCL in charge executive director (gas), Sukhmal Jain, BPCL chairman and managing director Arun Kumar Singh and other officials were present.

Lot of potential in the tourism and automobile sector

Aurangabad also has a lot of potential for tourism and institutes like IHM Aurangabad are giving an opportunity to further enhance the city’s hospitality sector. The CGD facility will be available to not only industries, but also to the business in the hospitality sector. The city is an automobile hub and the CGD network will lay a foundation for bringing in more industrial investment to the city and help generate a lot of employment. It will felicitate the existing industries in every possible way.

No need for a cylinder, eco-friendly

The CGD network will provide gas connection gas to every household in the city. The total network in the city will be 65 km. The gas line will eliminate the need of a cylinder, there will be no waiting time, need of registration and shortage, no leakages. It will bring clean cooking fuel at the doorstep of domestic households as well as provide clean fuel options to commercial and industries. It will also be more economical and eco-friendly than conventional liquid fuel. It will improve the city’s standard of living and promote a sustainable lifestyle.