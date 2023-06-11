780 houses to be constructed in police locality in Kranti Chowk

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Barring the police commissionerate, all the houses in the police localities are in bad state. Announcements were made for implementing a scheme to constructing new houses at Kranti Chowk police locality on several occasions. Now, the state government has granted permission for constructing 780 houses at Kranti Chowk police locality. MLC Satish Chavan had pursued this issue to the state government on several occasion and his efforts have borne fruits now.

Kranti Chowk police locality was established in 1963 and TV centre locality in 1980. The houses in both these localities are in bad state. MLC Chavan on December 29, 2022 raised a starred question in this regard during the winter session. He demanded that new houses should be constructed here. Replying the question, home minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the work of giving preference for new constructions of new houses in 306 police residential projects is going on at the director general of police level, in which, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be given preference. Now the proposal for constructing 780 houses at Kranti Chowk has been sanctioned and a letter in this regard has been received with the police commissionerate recently.

DCP Aparna Gitay said we have informed MLC Chavan through at letter that the proposal to demolish old houses and construct new houses has been sanctioned. The State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation is executing the further action.