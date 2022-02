79 corona suspects found positive on Sunday

Aurangabad, Feb 13:

In all, 79 patients were found positive in the district on Sunday. For further details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Osmanpura, Alankar Society, Mayur Park, Sangramnagar, Adityanagar, Pundliknagar, Sindhi Colony, Beed By-pass, Shivajinagar, Mayanagar, Ulkanagari, Satara area, Deolai Road, Nakshatrawadi (One each).

Mukundwadi, Chikalthana, Harsul, Padegaon, N-3 Cidco, Garkheda (Two each). Others - 23.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Ranjangaon, Bajajnagar, Jogeshwari, Waluj (One each). Others - 26.

Patients tally in district on February 13

New patients: 79 (City 30 Rural 49)

Total patients: 1,69,249

Cured - 1,63,120

Discharged today: 204 (City 75 129 rural)

Active: 2,408

Deaths: 3,721 (00 die on Sunday)

Corona vaccination in district on February 13

Total Doses: 44,95,109

First Dose: 28,23,974

Second Dose: 16,39,888

Precaution Dose: 31,247