7,982 candidates confirm admission in B Pharm 1st round

Aurangabad: TheStateCommonEntranceTestCell(SCETC) on Saturday evening released a provisional vacant seat list for the second round of the CentralisedAdmissionProcess(CAP) of B Pharmacy and Pharm D.

A total of 27,505 students were allotted seats across the State in the first round while 7,982 youths confirmed the admissions. The process of options form submission will be conducted between December 18 and 20. The seats for the second round will be allotted provisionally on December 20.

Those who are allotted seats will have to confirm their admission by visiting the college from December 23 to 26.

The vacant seats for the third round will be announced on December 27. The academic year of the pharmacy colleges will begin on December 27.