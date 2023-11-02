7th Fazle Abbas Festival of Stepping Stones inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 17th Fazle Abbas Festival of Stepping Stones High School (SSHS) was inaugurated by celebrated quiz master Siddhartha Basu in the presence of chairman Abdul Hussain, managing director Insiyyah Hussain, executive director Naseem Rahim, and director Zaeem Rahim. A total of 182 participants from 11 schools will be competing across seven competitions. The quiz competition was conducted by Siddhartha Basu himself. Golden Jubilee School, Jalna bagged the first position with SSHS coming second and Mayo College, Ajmer third. ED Naseem Rahim expressed her belief that, "Over the course of three days, the festival will provide young minds with an invaluable platform to showcase their abilities, learn from each other, and foster a spirit of healthy competition." Principal Jayashree Kad welcomed the dignitaries. The school research and development head Sandeep Malu welcomed the participating schools. School manager Anand Koddikar, along with the staff and students, are sparing no effort in making this three-day festival a success.