8 accused absconding for years held

Aurangabad

Waluj MIDC police arrested eight accused wanted in serious crimes and absconding for the past several years. The police searched these accused including two women at various places and nabbed them. The arrested have been identified as Somesh Edhate, Moreshwar Dharbale, Mahesh Waghmare, Raja Pimple, Dattu Kamble, Dhammapal Savate, Sangeeta Saste and Ratrani Pawar. They were absconding for one to twelve years.

Many people come to Waluj industrial areas from other districts and states in search of employment. Many of them have a criminal background and they are involved in criminal activities in the Waluj area. Some of them are absconding after committing crimes. Some after gaining bail from the court disappear.

Hence, PI Sandeep Gurme established a special team to search for these absconding criminals. The team searched and arrested eight absconding accused.

The action was executed under the guidance of PI Gurme by PSI Sandeep Shinde, Rahul Bangale, Ganesh Sagare and others.