8 corona patients found on Thursday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 16, 2022 10:10 PM 2022-06-16T22:10:02+5:30 2022-06-16T22:10:02+5:30
Aurangabad, June 16:
Eight corona suspects were found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Eight patients were found in the city while none in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Thursday
Patients found: 08 (City: 08, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,847
Patients discharged: 02 (City: 01, Rural: 01)
Total Discharged: 1,66,085
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Thursday)
Active Patients: 30
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 53,65,957
First Dose: 29,97,421
Second Dose: 22,87,340
Precaution Dose: 81,196