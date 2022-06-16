8 corona patients found on Thursday

Aurangabad, June 16:

Eight corona suspects were found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Eight patients were found in the city while none in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Thursday

Patients found: 08 (City: 08, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,847

Patients discharged: 02 (City: 01, Rural: 01)

Total Discharged: 1,66,085

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Thursday)

Active Patients: 30

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,65,957

First Dose: 29,97,421

Second Dose: 22,87,340

Precaution Dose: 81,196