8 corona patients found on Wednesday

Aurangabad, June 15:

Eight corona suspects were found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Eight patients were found in the city while none in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday

Patients found: 08 (City: 08, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,839

Patients discharged: 04 (City: 04, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,083

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Wednesday)

Active Patients: 24

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,62,821

First Dose: 29,96,835

Second Dose: 22,85,580

Precaution Dose: 80,406