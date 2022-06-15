8 corona patients found on Wednesday
Aurangabad, June 15:
Eight corona suspects were found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Eight patients were found in the city while none in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday
Patients found: 08 (City: 08, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,839
Patients discharged: 04 (City: 04, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,083
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Wednesday)
Active Patients: 24
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 53,62,821
First Dose: 29,96,835
Second Dose: 22,85,580
Precaution Dose: 80,406