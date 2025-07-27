8 Facilitation Centres launched in M’wada for students help

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) started Facilitation Centres (FCs) at 36 places in the State, including eight in Marathwada.

The Cell implements the admission process for the different undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses in higher and technical education across the State every year.

Lakhs of students participate in the admission online process through the Cell. They face many problems during the registration process for entrance examinations, document uploading, scrutiny of the application form and admission process.

In view of this, the Cell appointed 36 FCs across the State recently. Of them, eight are in the region. The centres will help students and parents guide them and solve the problems related to admissions.

The list of help centres in Marathwada is as follows: Government College of Engineering (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Nagnathappa Halge Engineering College (Parli, Beed), Terna Public Charitable Trust’s Engineering College (Dharashiv), Institute of Chemical Technology (Jalna campus), M S Bidwe College of Engineering (Latur), Shri Guru Govind Singhji Institute of Engineering and Technology (Nanded), Dnyanupasak Shikshan Mandal’s Institute of Information Technology and Management (Parbhani), Government Polytechnic (Hingoli).