8-Hour Power outage disrupts Cidco Residents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Residents of Cidco’s Avishkar Colony faced significant inconvenience on Monday due to an 8-hour power outage caused by damage to an underground cable during water pipeline repairs.

The outage began around 2 pm and affected several areas, including Shivjyoti Colony, Sambhaji Colony, and Sinhagad Colony. Power was restored only at 10:00 p.m., leaving residents frustrated. Many citizens contacted Mahavitaran officials, who assured them that the issue would be resolved by midnight. Videos expressing residents’ dissatisfaction circulated on social media. Officials later confirmed that repairs had been completed, restoring the power supply.

Photo Caption:

Workers repairing the underground cable in Avishkar Colony.