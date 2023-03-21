8 K students appear for UG exams without hall ticket

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 8,000 students appeared for the undergraduate examinations within jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday without a hall ticket. Today was the first day of the examination.

The university started holding summer sessions for UG courses like BA, B Sc and B Com second and third-year students' examinations at 246 centres today.

Those students who did not get the hall ticket on the first day were allowed to take the paper on the basis of the Permanent Registration Number (PRN). Director of Board of Exmaination and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza said that the colleges of these students paid for examination late, so, their hall tickets were not generated.

A total of 80,388 students registered for the examination from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv. The course-wise number of examinees is as follows; B A (23,871), B Com (18,997) and B Sc (37,514). During the last semester also, hundreds of students did not get the hall ticket on the first day for the same reason. The students were allowed to take the examination on PRN to avoid their academic losses. The hall ticket is generated online in 24 hours after the colleges pay fees. But, the colleges do not pay the fees on time. This delays the generation of the hall ticket.