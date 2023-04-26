8 more accused get PC in banner tearing case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two groups clashed in Ovhargaon at Jatwada Road over the issue of tearing a banner, a few days back. Some accused were arrested in this case. The Harsul police have arrested eight more accused in this connection and produced them before the court. The judicial magistrate (first class) R V Sapate on Wednesday remanded them in police custody till April 28. The accused have been identified as Feroz Khan Babu Khan Pathan, Shehbaz Khan Pathan, Imran alias Guddu Daulat Khan Pathan, Arbaaz Shafiq Syed, Taufiq Harun Shaikh, Altaf Mustafa Pathan, Iqbal Osman Pathan and Feroz Ibrahim Pathan (all residents of Ovhargaon). Assistant public prosecutor Yogesh Tupe appeared for the prosecution.