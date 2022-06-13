8 schools declared illegal in district

Aurangabad, June 13:

The office of the deputy director of education (Aurangabad division) declared eight schools from the district as illegal.

There are 560 primary and 114 secondary schools that were declared illegal across the State. Of them, eight schools are in the district.

Deputy Director of Education Department Anil Sable said that stern action would be taken against education institutes and education officers if illegal school remains open in the district.

He issued orders on Monday asking the officers to search illegal schools and take action against them.

Anil Sable urged parents not to admit their children to illegal schools in the districts.

He asked parents to ensure that the school have Government permission at the time of admissions, if any problem surfaces in future, the education department would be responsible for this.

Illegal schools names

The Education Department declared eight schools illegal due to certain reasons.

The names of the illegal schools are as follows; Sunrise English School (Ambelohal), The Buddhist International Schoo at Waluj, Ranjangaon and Bansilalnagar (no permission taken), Memar-E-Deccan Urdu Primary School (illegally shifted to Priyadarshi- Indiranagar from Osmanpura and not displayed recognition number board), Narayana E-Techno School (Letter of Intent no submitted), GSM Global School-Jhalta Phata and Gurukul Career Avenue School-Sharnapur (Government has not granted permission yet).

Recognition no compulsory

Director of Education Department Mahesh Palkar said that various schools are doing publicity as Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) approved institutes, but, they are not displaying recognition number. He said that the Education Department should see that the schools have recognition of the Central Board.

Rs 1 L fine against illegal school

The officers from the education department were asked to keep an eye on schools.

They were instructed to impose a fine of Rs 1 lakh against the illegal schools and even after this, if any school remains open, another fine of Rs 10,000 per day should be levied