8 shops broke open in Waluj MIDC area in 90 minutes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Posing a challenge to the MIDC Waluj police station, two thieves carried out petty thefts by lifting the shutters of eight shops in just 90 minutes during the early morning hours.

“The movement of both thieves has been captured on CCTV cameras and they will be tracked down soon,” said the police inspector Krishna Shinde.

The incident of theft on the Kamalapur-Waluj road, which is known as the busiest area in the industrial area, has left the citizens surprised. This route is bustling with workers returning home after night shifts until early morning. Despite this, the thieves managed to lift the shutters of eight shops in a single night. Although the thieves did not get away with a large sum of money or valuables, but has posed a direct challenge to the police administration.

Thieves captured on camera

Between 1.40 am and 3.10 am, after reviewing various CCTV footage, it was discovered that the thieves were committing theft. They targeted a grocery store, a hospital, a medical store, a hardware store, and general stores. They also lifted the shutter of a wholesale grocery store at Ganesh Mall. However, despite attempting to break the glass door inside the shutter with an iron rod and stones, the glass did not break. The noise from the attempted break-in woke the shop owner, causing the thieves to flee. The entire sequence of events was captured on nearby CCTV cameras.