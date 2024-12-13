8 years, 41 runs, 55,000 runners each year

Ruchira Darda

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sounds incredible, it is incredible. This journey of eight years has been a phenomenal one. I can't say I don't have my moments of disappointment; I do. For I wish in these eight years more people would have become aware of the need for health and fitness and would have chosen to join us in this celebration of life. I do wish more citizens came to the streets to cheer for their fellow runners. I do feel more of us felt that this was their run. I know we are growing every year, but I want to see the day when the entire city runs for themselves.

Why city? Everyone across the state. In each of the six cities we host MahaMarathon, I do feel proud of the passion we are able to ignite in the hearts of so many. Our family today is 55,000 members big. That's a huge amount of trust and love. But we do have a small itch. Each year, we want more of our women to run with us. And in order to ensure that and create a larger community of female runners, we have introduced this year the Sakhi run, a 3 km event only for women. Alongside, we are inviting our children for a 3 km run, the Campus run.

I believe these two new events will add stars to our event. More women on the streets means safe spaces, healthier homes and joyful families. And the more children run, we can only ensure a better, more active and happier future.

Along with that, we have also for the first time ever introduced six different colour T-shirts for all our six events. So, if you choose to run them all, you’d have a whole new wardrobe.

I am excited about this!

So, tomorrow we are painting the streets of CSN BLUE.

Are you joining us?

