80 candidates seek assembly nominations from Manoj Jarange

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

80 aspiring candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections have interviewed Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange in the district. Notable names include Krishna Dongaonkar and Kiran Dongaonkar from Gangapur, J.K. Jadhav from Vaijapur and Kishor Balande from Phulambri. Jarange Patil has been conducting interviews with candidates from various districts at Antarwali Sarati for the past four days. It has been reported that 85 candidates have been interviewed for nominations from eight constituencies in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, excluding the Aurangabad West Assembly constituency.

Candidates seeking nominations by constituency

Aurangabad East: Sunil Kotkar, Dr. Manisha Kotkar, M.K. Deshmukh, Ravindra Bodkhe

Aurangabad Central: Mohammed Yusuf and three others

Phulambri: Kishor Balande, Pradeep Shejul, Sambhaji Shejul, Sudhakar Shinde, Nivrutti Dak, Sainath Chauthe, Ganesh Kahe among 25 candidates

Sillod: Sachin Hawale, Radhakrishna Kakade, among 8 candidates

Vaijapur: J.K. Jadhav, Dr. Manisha Marathe

Paithan: Anil Raut, Pawan Shisode, Santosh Tambe, Kailas Taware, among 15 candidates

Gangapur: Krishna Dongaonkar, Kiran Dongaonkar, Vilas Chavan, Dr. Sanjay Tayde, Yogesh Shelke, and Suresh Sonawane, among 27 candidates