800 Seniors set for Ayodhya Pilgrimage Tomorrow

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The "CM Tirth Darshan Scheme" for senior citizens aged 60 and above has been launched by the Department of Social Justice. Sambhajinagar district in Marathwada will be the first to benefit, with 800 seniors departing for Ayodhya by special train at 10 am on Sunday.

Thousands of senior citizens from the district applied to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of the Social Welfare Department to avail the free pilgrimage benefit under this scheme. Around 800 senior citizens from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will embark on a free pilgrimage to Ayodhya under the "CM Tirth Darshan Scheme," with all travel arrangements, including health and meals, managed by the administration. The special train will depart for Ayodhya from the railway station tomorrow with a grand ceremony, informed Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare, P.G. Wabale. CM Eknath Shinde flagging it off via video conference. Guardian Minister Abdul Sattar will be present, and DCMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will join virtually.

--

Eligibility Criteria:

- The beneficiary of the 'Chief Minister Tirth Darshan Scheme' must be a resident of Maharashtra.

Must be a Maharashtra resident, aged 60 or above.

Family's annual income should be ≤ Rs 2.5 lakhs.

No family member should be an income tax payer.

Family must not own a four-wheeler (except tractors).

Beneficiary must be physically and mentally fit for travel.