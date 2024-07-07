82 per cent candidates take CTET in district

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Nearly 82 per cent of aspiring teachers appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at 55 centres in the district on Sunday.

The test comprises two papers. Paper-I was for candidates who intend to teach classes I to V while paper-II was for those who wish to become teachers for standards VI to VIII.

Similarly, the aspirants who want to teach at both levels (classes I to V and VI to VIII) were instructed to appear for both papers (I and II). The first paper was conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon while candidates appeared for the second paper from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. More than 26,700 candidates registered for the test in the district. Of them, 18 per cent were absent. The CTET has multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with four alternatives. Each question carries one mark.

City coordinator of the test and Principal of Nath Valley School Dr Sharda Gupta said the CTET was conducted smoothly at all the centres of the district.

The 55 centres included Raja Shivaji Vidyalaya, Shreeyash Pratishthan's Shreeyash College, Podar International School, Stepping Stones High School, Gurukul Olympiad School, Padma Shri Shankar Bapu Apegaonkar English School, Winchester International English School and Nath Valley School. A team of observers from CBSE arrived in the city to monitor the test.