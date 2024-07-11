82 youths come out with flying colours in CA final exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the result of the CA final examination on Thursday.

Nearly 627 students appeared in three categories for the examination held in May 2024. For Group I, a total of 211 students appeared and out of them, 51 students cleared the exam. For Group II, 137 students appeared. Of them, 52 students declared passed. For both Groups, a total of 279 candidates took the examination and 39 of them cleared both group examinations.

Chairperson ICAI branch CA Rupali Bothara said that over 82 students CA final examination and entered the CA family of the city. CA Shubham Kotkar and CA Tryambak Sirdeshpande secured first rank each from the city. The other toppers of the city are CA Rohit Gawali, CA Yash Agrawal and CA Chaitali Kulthe.

ICAI branch chairperson CA Rupali, its Vice Chairman and Treasurer CA Mahesh Indani, Secretary CA Amol Godha, WICASA chairman CA Kedar Pande and immediate past chairman CA Ganesh Bhalerao, past chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal congratulated the newly qualified CAs.