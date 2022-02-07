84 corona suspects found positive on Monday

Aurangabad, Feb 7:

In all, 84 corona suspects found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city Pundliknagar, Narharinagar, Osmanpura, Pratapnagar, Ulkanagari, Sant Tukobanagar, Paithan Gate, Bhagatsinghnagar, Mayur Park, Honajinagar (One each). Jaibhavaninagar - 3, Others - 59.

Patients found in rural areas Sillod - 2. Gangapur, Vaijapur (Three each). Aurangabad - 4.

5 die; total deaths: 3714

A 72 years old man from Kannad and 41 years old man from Dahegaon, Gangapur died in Government Medical College and Hospital.

A 73 years old man from SB Colony, 89 years old man from Dashmeshnagar and 86 years old man from Itkheda died in private hospitals.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on February 7

New patients: 84 (City 72 Rural 12)

Total patients: 1,68,559

Cured - 1,61,336

Discharged today: 338 (City 190 148 rural)

Active: 3509

Deaths: 3714 (05 die on Monday)

Corona vaccination in district on February 7

Total Doses: 44,15,530

First Dose: 28,12,307

Second Dose: 15,77,891

Precaution Dose: 25,332