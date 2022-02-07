84 corona suspects found positive on Monday
Aurangabad, Feb 7: In all, 84 corona suspects found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to ...
In all, 84 corona suspects found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city Pundliknagar, Narharinagar, Osmanpura, Pratapnagar, Ulkanagari, Sant Tukobanagar, Paithan Gate, Bhagatsinghnagar, Mayur Park, Honajinagar (One each). Jaibhavaninagar - 3, Others - 59.
Patients found in rural areas Sillod - 2. Gangapur, Vaijapur (Three each). Aurangabad - 4.
5 die; total deaths: 3714
A 72 years old man from Kannad and 41 years old man from Dahegaon, Gangapur died in Government Medical College and Hospital.
A 73 years old man from SB Colony, 89 years old man from Dashmeshnagar and 86 years old man from Itkheda died in private hospitals.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on February 7
New patients: 84 (City 72 Rural 12)
Total patients: 1,68,559
Cured - 1,61,336
Discharged today: 338 (City 190 148 rural)
Active: 3509
Deaths: 3714 (05 die on Monday)
Corona vaccination in district on February 7
Total Doses: 44,15,530
First Dose: 28,12,307
Second Dose: 15,77,891
Precaution Dose: 25,332