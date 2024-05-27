840 schools secured 100 pc result; 5 schools register draws duck

Chhatrapati Sambhaijinagar: Divisional secretary of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Dr Vaishali Jamdar said that around 840 students obtained 100 per cent result in SSC examination in the division this year while in the State, it is 9,382 schools. The students from 2737 secondary schools took the examinations from the five districts.

A total of five schools from Parbhani district registered zero pc result. The district-wise number of schools that secured 100 pc result is as follows; Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (306), Beed (263), Parbhani (102), Jalna (123) and Hingoli (46).

Box

Sillod tops in the district

Sillod tehsil topped the SSC result in the district with the highest pass pc (97.74) while Gangapur on last place with the lowest pass pc (94.48). The tehsil-wise number of students who appeared and passed is as follows;

Tehsil--------students appeared-----pass--------PC

Chh Sambhajinagar--27151--------25,890-----95.35

Gangapur---------------8844-------- 8356-------- 94.48

Kannad---------------- 5670---------- 5419-------95.57

Khuldabad------------ 2402-----------2257-------- 93.96

Paithan----------------- 5787----------5469-------- 94.50

Sillod------------------ 6519--------- 6372---------- 97.74

Soyegaon------------- 1584-----------1509---------- 95.26

Vaijapur---------------4702-----------4516----------- 96.04

Phulambri----------- 3146------------ 3068------------ 97.52

Total------------------65805-----------62856----------- 95.51

Box

Over 13 K students obtain above 90 pc marks

A total of 13,187 students from the division obtained 90 per cent and above marks followed by 20,543 (85 and above pc), 23,445 (80 and above pc), 22,239 (75 and above pc), 21,118 (70 and above pc), 18,274 (65 and above pc), 17,711 (60 and above pc) and 31,023 (45 and above pc).

Box

100 pc pass in 13 subjects

The State Board conducted the SSC examinations in 35 subjects. A total of 13 subjects recorded a 100 per cent pass figure.

More than 1.72 lakh students took English as a second and third language while over 1.65 students declared successful. The pass pc is 96.05. Similarly, the pass percentage of those who appeared for English subject as a first language is 97.27.