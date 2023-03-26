84.43 pc candidates take SET in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 84.43 per cent of candidates appeared for the State Eligibility Test (SET) conducted by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) at 21 centres in the city on Sunday.

A total of 9,236 candidates registered for the test while 7,788 (84.43) examinees were present while 1448 (15.57) were absent.

Divisional coordinator of the SET Dr Satish Dandge said that the examination was conducted in various subjects at all the 21 smoothly on Sunday. He said that issue of barring later comers did not surface during the examination. The examinees were asked to enter the centre before the commencement of the test. The candidates were asked to produce photo identity proof at the entrance of the centres.

The names of some of the centres are Maulana Azad College, Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy, S B College, Shivchhatrapati College, VN Patil Law College, Vivekanand College, Deogiri College, Milind College, I B P Mahila College, Government College of Arts and Science.

Those who qualify the SET become eligible for the post of assistant professor in senior colleges and university departments in the relevant subjects. There were two sessions for two papers. The first paper was held between 10 am and 11 am while students took the second paper from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm. The first paper has 50 multiple-choice questions with 100 marks while there were 100 questions with 200 marks in the second paper.

1.19 L youths registered for SET

More than 1.19 lakh candidates registered for the examination held in 32 subjects in 17 cities of the State, that included Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Parbhani and Jalgaon. The 32 subjects included Marathi, Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, history, economics, sociology, political science, library and information science, journalism and mass communication, public administration, environmental science and chemistry.