854 donors join blood donation drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Marking Independence Day, the Sant Nirankari Mission, Cidco branch, organized a blood donation camp at Cidco Satsang Bhavan, N-9, on Friday. The camp drew a massive response as 854 citizens donated blood, making it one of the city’s notable drives.

Dean of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dr Shivaji Sukre , inaugurated the camp. MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, Dr Bharat Sonawane, satara zone Gyancharcharak Navnath Shelar, East Zonal In-charge Kanhaiyalal Debra, East Regional Director Harilal Nathani, and district coordinator D.G. Dalvi also attended. The Regional Blood Center of Ghati Hospital managed the collection.

Dignitaries with donors at the blood donation camp organized by Sant Nirankari Mission on Independence Day.