89 BoS members elected; 25 seats vacant

Aurangabad: A total of 89 members were elected on the Board of Studies (BoS) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) while 25 seats remained vacant.

It may be noted that there are 38 BoS in four faculties of the university. The BoS have 114 seats of members.

A total of three members are elected on each BoS. Members of 13 BoS were elected unopposed in Bamu while elections were conducted for 19 BoS. A total of 25 seats of BoS remained vacant because of the non-availability of eligible candidates. Thus, 89 members were elected. Vice-chancellor has invited a proposal for the nomination of six members.

There are 13 BoS in the Humanities faculties while 33 members were elected on 11 BoS. A total of 23 members were elected to the 08 BoS of Science and Technology faculty. The election for the 10 members of four BoS was held in Commerce and Management Science faculty. The 07 BoS have 20 elected members.

Members elected unopposed on 13 Bos

The teachers were elected unopposed members on 13 BoS. The names of BoS are Urdu, Psychology, Fisheries, Electronics, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Zoology, MBA, BPEd, Education Administration, Education Philosophy and Physical Education.

BoS which had no member

There are six BoS for which no eligible candidate was found for the election. They are Substantive Law, Procedural Law, Electronics-Telecommunication, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering and MCA. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will nominate members on these BoS. After the members' election, chairmen will be appointed.

The 28 BoS chairmen will be the members of the Academic Council.