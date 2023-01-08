8th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival from Jan 11

Screening of 55 films from around the world

Aurangabad: The 8th Ajanta, Ellora International Film Festival is being held in the city from January 11 to 15. The festival will be held at the Inox Theater in Prozone Mall and will showcase 55 films from national and international levels. A Marathwada short film competition has also been organized.

Film director Chandrakant Kulkarni, entrepreneur Nandkishore Kagliwal, cinema critic Ashok Rane gave information about the festival in a press conference here on Saturday. Kulkarni said that the festival will be inaugurated on January 11 at Theater No 4 by director Nagaraj Manjule. Principal secretary Apoorva Chandra and cine critic Arun Khopkar will be present as chief guests. Khopkar will be awarded the Padmapani award at the festival. The festival is being jointly organized by Mahatma Gandhi Mission and Yashwantrao Chavan District Center and Marathwada Art Culture and Film Foundation with the cooperation of Maharashtra government. Artists from the country and abroad will come to the city.

MGM University chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, vice chancellor Vilas Sapkal, Shiv Kadam, Aparna Kakkad, Dean Rekha Shelke and Nilesh Raut were present on this occasion.