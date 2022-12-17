8th Ajanta-Ellora Intl Film Fest from Jan 11 - A

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The 8th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AEIFF) will be held in the city between January 11 and 15.

Cinema lovers from Marathwada will get an opportunity to watch international films during the festival. Inox at Prozone Mall will be the main venue of AEIFF to be jointly organised by the Marathwada Art, Culture and Film Foundation, Nath Group, Mahatma Gandhi Mission and Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishtan, Mumbai’s Aurangabad Regional Centre.

AEIFF is supported by the cultural department of the Government of Maharashtra, Nath School of Business Management and Technology (NSBT) and Abhyudaya Foundation, while MGM School of Film Arts is academic partner.

The events will include special screenings, seminars, master classes and a poster exhibition. The screenings of films will be followed by a question and answer session with the film representatives.

AEIFF initiated a Short Film Competition in 2018 for young and budding film-makers from Marathwada region. The finalist short films will be screened during AEIFF. A jury will decide the winner of the best short film which receives a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

The AEIFF organising committee is consisted of Nandkishor Kagliwal (chairman, AEIFF), Ankushrao Kadam (president, Y B Chavan Pratishthan), Ashok Rane (festival director), Chandrakant Kulkarni (artistic director), Nilesh Raut (convener), Shiv Kadam (creative director), Jayprad Desai (creative director) and others.