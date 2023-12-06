8th Std girl ends life

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A girl studying in standard eighth committed suicide by hanging herself in her room at Pisadevi area on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Bhargavi Vijay Auti (14).

According to details, her father is an ex-serviceman and currently works in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). Bhargavi’s younger brother and elder sister were busy in the study while her body was doing household work.

She went into her room when her family members were in the opposite room. The minor girl did not come out of the room for a long in the evening. Her mother called her several times but she did not respond. Frightened over this, her mother contacted her father who reached home immediately. He peeped into the room from the terrace of a neighbour and found Bhargavi handing in the room. This created commotion in the family. Their neighbours consoled them and informed Chikalthana Police Station.

Assistant police inspector Sudam Shirsath along with his colleagues reached the spot and shifted her body to Government Medical College and Hospital. Police said that they are probing the exact cause behind her taking an extreme step.