9 D Pharmacy & B Pharmacy in M’wada banned from admission process

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) has banned 71 D Pharmacy and 18 B Pharmacy Colleges across the State from the admission process for the academic year 2025-26 because of non-compliance with the norms of PCI, Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) and Directorate of Technical Education (DTE). Of them, there are 9 D Pharmacy and one B Pharmacy colleges from Marathwada.

Talking to this newspaper, the officers from theDTE and MSBTE said that the State Government issued an inspection of D Pharmacy and B Pharmacy colleges, which were given approval for the academic year 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 across the State, as per the Standard Inspection Format of PCI. A total of 128 D Pharmacy and 48 B Pharmacy institutes were found not to comply with the norms. After the inspection, they were issued a show-cause notice in the last week of August.

Out of them, 71 D Pharm and 18 B Pharm colleges failed to satisfy the PCI, MSBTE and DTE. The PCI sought the report of the joint director of DTE and the director of MSBTE about the institutions.

The PCI decided to ban the 71 diploma and 18 bachelor of Pharmacy colleges in the State from the admission process for one academic year (2025-26). The list included nine Pharmacy and one B Pharmacy institutes from the region.

Box

Deficiency reported in show cause notice

The major deficiencies reported in the show-cause notice by the respective authorities are as follows’

--Laboratories and Infrastructure, equipment not available as per PCI norms.

-- Occupancy certificate from the competent authority not available

-- Fire and safety certificate not available

-- Land is not available as Per PCI Norms.

---Lack of an independent Building

--Building plan is not sanctioned by the Competent authority

-- The documents produced and the factual observation do not match.

-- Many demanded documents were not produced. Partially Non-Agriculture.

--7/12 extract shows that the land is mortgaged and the area of land is less than required.

-- Salary details and acquaintance register not produced.

--Principal is not available. Faculty found to be temporary after interaction with faculty.

-- Classroom and laboratory sizes are not as per PCI Norms

Box

Institutes placed under no admission category

The following are the institutes from the region placed under no admission category

--Jay Bharat College of Pharmacy- Nilanga, Latur (D Pharmacy and B. Pharmacy)

--Madhavrao Patil College of Pharmacy Murum-Omerg (all D Pharm)

--S P College of Pharmacy Patoda (Patod)

--J K College of Pharmacy (Hingoli)

--Bordikar College of Pharmacy (Selu)

--Vision Institute of Pharmacy Sonpeth (Parabhani)

--Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji College of Pharmacy (Kannad)

--Annapurna Institute of Pharmaceutical Science and Research (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)

--Shrimati Sonabai Kele College of Pharmacy (Dharashiv)

--Padmavati College of D- Pharmacy (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)