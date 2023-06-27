India heading to become 3rd economic Superpower: Dr Pankaj Mittal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“India which is in the five powerful economic countries list is heading to become a third economic Superpower in the world. Wings of Youths of India that is known as a country with the highest number of young people, have the strength to fly high,” said Dr Pankaj Mittal, secretary general of the Association of Indian Universities.

She was delivering a speech at the 63rd convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) was held at its main auditorium on Tuesday. Dr Pankaj Mittal said that youths cannot move ahead in education without passion. “Youths should combine their thoughts and actions to bring change,” she added.

Varsity committed to academic quality

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the university is committed to academic quality and there would be no compromise in it. “The administration completed an academic and administrative audit of 394 colleges which is the highest number in the state. Strict action was taken against the colleges which lacked the required basic infrastructure, full-time principals and teaching staff. Students who have done well in all fields along with research fellowships, have brought laurels to the university. More than 5,000 youths are doing research in university and college research centres currently. Of them, 1,965 received different fellowships,” he said. VC Dr Yeole said that the researchers would get Rs 75 crore in the form fellowship during the current financial year.

Guv’s schedule is planned

Commenting on the students' commotion, VC Dr Yeole said that the convocation ceremony requires permission from Governor.

“There was minute-to-minute planning as Governor was attending the programme. Governor has given one and a half hours, so, it was difficult to give away degrees to the students with the hands of dignitaries. Despite this, the researchers were given after the ceremony was over,” he added.

2 buildings unveiled

Governor Ramesh Bais unveiled two buildings of the university online today. Dr Pankaj Mittal, VC Dr Pramod Yeole, deans, management council members and officers were present.

The first building was developed for the DNA Barcoding and Biodiversity Studies Centre' and another for Vocational Studies Department (VSD).

Dr Gulab Khedkar is the director of the DNA Barcoding Centre while Dr Bharati Gawli heads the VSD. A total of Rs 7.40 crore was spent on the first building while the cost of another building was Rs 6.80 crore.

Speeches delivered in Hindi

Governor and chief guest delivered their speeches in Hindi during the convocation ceremony. Chief Guest Dr Pankaj Mittal said that it's good that speeches are being delivered in Hindi instead of English.