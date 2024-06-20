9 drones to monitor criminal activities; maintain law and order in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To improve law and order in the city, the Smart City Mission and the City Police have acquired nine customised quadcopter drones for surveillance and information dissemination. These drones, funded by the District Planning Committee (DPC), were handed over to the Police Commissionerate by Smart City on Thursday.

These state-of-the-art drones are developed according to the needs of the city police utilising DPC funds.

The handover ceremony took place at the Smart City Headquarters on Thursday. The municipal corporation administrator and Smart City Mission CEO G Sreekanth, Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil, DCP (Zone I) Nitin Bagate, DCP (Zone II) Navneet Kanwat, DCP (Crime) Prashant Swami, all ACPs, Police Inspectors, Chief Accountant Uttam Chavan, Head (Bus Division) Sanjay Supekar, HR Manager Vishnu Lokhande, and Project Manager Faiz Ali were present at the event.

The municipal administrator briefed upon how DPC led by the district's guardian minister Sandipan Bhumare funded for drones and underlined that these drones will serve as a "third eye" for the city's security.

The police commissioner mentioned that with the current manpower shortage in the city police, technology can help fill the gap. These drones will serve as a deterrent to criminal activities.

Providing details about these drones, Police Inspector Pravina Yadav and Smart City's Faiz Ali said that the quadcopter drones have 8-megapixel cameras with 30x optical zoom. Besides, they are also equipped with two speakers for broadcasting important announcements.