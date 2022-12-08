9 more measles suspect children found

Aurangabad

In all, nine children suspected to be suffering from Measles were reported on Monday.

The number of such suspects in the city have reached to 114 so far. The reports of the suspected children received in the past three days, none of them was positive.

Earlier, suspects were from Chikalthana, Nehrunagar and Vijaynagar. On Monday, the suspects were found from Baijipura and Bhavaninagar.

During the vaccination drive at Chikalthana, Nehrunagar, Vijaynagar and Nakshatrawadi, 177 children between the age group of 9 months and 5 years were vaccinated. Under the guidance of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha, a medical survey was conducted by Dr Ujwalla Bhamre, Dr Sandhya Nalgirkar, Dr Balkrishna Rathodkar, Dr Medha Jogdand, Dr Archana Rane and heath employees.