9 students of Pol Sci Dept qualify M-SET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of nine students of the Political Science Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) qualified Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (M-SET).

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) conducted the test on April 7 and declared its result recently. Department head Dr Shuja Shakir and registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar guided the students who maintained the tradition of succees in the test.

The names of the successful students are Savita Nage, Jalindar Gawli, Shubham Sadavarte, Yogesh Surwade, Gautam Barfe, Subodh Ambhore, Kunal Ingle and Dnyaneshwar Tapre. The Department conducts coaching and guidance for NET/SET aspirants.