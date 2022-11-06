90 nomination papers declared valid for Senate polls

Aurangabad : The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Sunday declared 90 nomination papers valid for Senate-Graduate elections 2022.

Election returning officer and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that 99 aspirants filed 126 nomination papers for the 10 seats from October 27 to November 4. Their scrutiny was completed on Saturday.

He said that 90 nomination papers were declared valid while nine nomination papers were found invalid. A total of 27 nomination papers were dummy nomination papers. The reason for invalid nomination papers was mentioned in the list.

A hearing on objections of valid and invalid nomination papers will be held in presence of vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole on November 9. The objection can be submitted on November 7 (between 10.30 am to 5 pm).

After hearing on the objections, the final list of nomination papers will be released on the evening of November 11. Candidates can withdraw the nomination papers on November 11 (until 5 pm).

The schedule for the second phase of elections of other authorities and bodies like the Board of Studies and Academic Council will be announced in the next few days.

There are 36,882 voters as the list released on Sunday. “There are 51 election centres and 85 polling booths within the jurisdiction of the university. The elections will be conducted on November 26 while the date of counting is November 28,” Dr Sakhle said.

Box

The category-wise valid nomination papers are as follows: General Group (64 nomination papers) followed by Women (eight), Scheduled Caste (11), Scheduled Tribe (seven), OBC (11) and VJNT (25).