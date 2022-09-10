90 pc seats in most PG courses filled in Bamu

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

Nearly 90 per cent of seats in the majority of postgraduate courses at the departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) were filled.

The PG Admissions Committee implemented spot admission rounds in respective departments on Saturday for the vacant posts.

Committee head Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad said that the round was held smoothly in all the departments today. He said that 90 per cent of seats were filled in most of the departments.

On the point of extension of the date of admissions, he said that the administration has not taken any decision about it yet.

Besides science departments, the departments which received good responses are as follows Economics (70 out of 70 seats), Political Science (70), Sociology (70), History (63), Psychology (40 out of 40 seats), Geography (31 out of total 40), Tarabai Shinde Women’s Study Centre (30 out of 30), Sanskrit (22).

Seats increased in spot admissions

Nearly 50 per cent of seats were filled in three counselling rounds conducted from September 1 to 5. The vacant seats were made available for the spot admission rounds. Most science subjects received good responses in the first three rounds. In the round, the number of confirmed admissions rose to 90 per cent and courses from social sciences and humanities too got a good response.