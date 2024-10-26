900 bottles of narcotics seized following dealer's arrest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Distributor Nishit Kumar Saxena (44) faced the court on Thursday after being busted for peddling narcotic drugs since January. In a jaw-dropping revelation, he confessed to orchestrating a fraudulent scheme, complete with fake hospitals and bogus bills in doctors' names, while pushing drugs stamped “Sample” and “Not for Sale.” This scandalous operation lays bare the rampant drug trafficking issues plaguing the region.

Nishit Saxena, arrested on Wednesday, appeared in court on Thursday, where his custody was extended until October 25. He is charged alongside three others Reshma Anjum Sayyed Ejaz (45), Yusuf Khan Mahebub Khan (28), and Praveen Gawli (32). Nishit was introduced to Praveen by MR Ravi Pandey of Fedrex in January 2024 and begin supplying narcotic drugs across the state through Humsafar Travels. Police seized 3,000 tablets from his Gwalior shop and confiscated the transport vehicle (NL-01-B-2623). He confessed to using fake bills and stamps marked "Not for Sale" under false hospital names, revealing he made a mere 13 rupees profit on each bottle sold to Praveen. Despite holding a BCA and MBA, Nishit’s involvement in the drug trade highlights the extent of illegal distribution in Maharashtra. Police have seized documents intended for selling these drugs, emphasizing the need for strict action.