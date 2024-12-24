900-mm pipeline leakage pinpoints lethargy of contractor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Eight months ago, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) laid a 900 mm diameter water pipeline from Jayakwadi to Pharola, spending a whopping Rs 200 crores. The situation is now worrisome, as leakages are being discovered in this pipeline at various locations. It has come to light that the ‘special’ pipeline joints were not properly connected.

With the noble aim of ensuring adequate water supply to the city until the completion of the new water supply scheme project worth Rs 2,740 crore, a Rs 200 crore water pipeline was hastily laid. It was claimed that the pipeline would supply 75 MLD of water to the city. However, in reality, only 18 to 20 MLD of water has been received through it for the past six months. The installation of this pipeline failed to provide significant relief to the city. Meanwhile, a new 26 MLD capacity water treatment plant (WTP) is being constructed at Pharola for this pipeline, but despite the passing of nearly two years, the work has not been completed.

Despite repeatedly extending the deadline for the contractor, the work is still not progressing. To make matters worse, questions have now been raised about the quality of the water pipeline. Leaks have been discovered in the pipeline at Gevrai village, from which water is flowing out. When the pipeline is shut off, contaminated water is again entering it. The MJP is yet to hand over the pipeline to the municipal corporation.

Only 1 pump running on the water pipeline

For the past six months, only one motor pump has been operating on the water pipeline. As a result, 18 to 20 MLD of water is being supplied through the pipeline. When the work of running three pumps to supply 75 MLD of water begins, the pipeline will certainly burst at several locations. The joints of this water pipeline are of very poor or substandard quality. The pipes have been simply connected by inserting one pipe into another. It appears that the joints have not been properly fitted.