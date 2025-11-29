900 mm pipeline pump started and shut down

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The 900 mm diametre water pipeline that supplies water to the city has been shut down for the past 15 days. On Saturday at 7.30 pm, after repairs, the first pump was started at Jayakwadi to test the pipeline. However, upon noticing a leakage in the pipeline at Takli Phata, the pump was immediately shut down. Further repairs will now be carried out again on Sunday.

Sources said the leakage occurred because the packing beneath the pipeline had not been done properly. Due to the shutdown of this main pipeline, the city has been receiving 25–26 MLD less water for the past two weeks. Colonies that previously received water every 5th day are now getting it only on the sixth or even seventh day.