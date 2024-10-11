900 mm water pipeline burst ahead of Dussehra festival

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar: A new 900 mm diameter water pipeline was laid for Rs 200 crore, stretching from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi, supplying 20 MLD of water to the city daily. On Friday morning, excavation for laying a 2500 mm diameter pipeline on Paithan Road at Gevarai led to the rupture of the 900 mm pipeline. As a result, the city is pushed to face a shortage of 20 MLD of water, and residents would not receive timely water supply on Dussehra.

A new water supply scheme is being implemented for the city at a cost of Rs 2740 crore, which involves the installation of the 2500 mm pipeline. While large pipes were being laid in the excavated trench at Gevarai, the nearby 900 mm pipeline was accidentally damaged. This caused the pipeline to rupture around 7 am, resulting in the shutdown of the pumping station at Pharola, cutting off the city’s water supply (of 20 MLD).

There is a diversion at Gevarai serves and one road leads to Nilajgaon Phata. Due to heavy traffic, closing this road is not feasible. The contractor (GVPR company) began excavating the trench on Thursday night to install the main pipeline. However, recent rainfall caused soil erosion beneath the 900 mm pipeline, leading to two joints bursting. Repair work is underway by the company, and it is expected to be completed by late night. Just two days earlier, a 1200 mm pipeline had also burst, delaying the city’s water supply by a day. Consequently, residents will not receive water on Saturday, the day of Dussehra.