9,000 hawkers in the city benefit from 'PM SVANidhi'

Dr Bhagwat Karad: Three officials will remain permanently present in the municipal corporation

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

Out of 18,000 hawkers and street vendors in the city, 9,000 have been given a loan of Rs 10,000 under the PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbharNidhi (PM SVANidhi). A review meeting will be held at the Divisional Commissioner's office on Monday to ensure that this scheme reaches many beneficiaries, said the union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad in a press conference on Sunday.

He also clarified that three officers of the bank will remain available in the municipal corporation to guide the beneficiaries. The State level bankers committee meeting was held in Aurangabad 15 days ago. Stating that various schemes of the Central Government have been accelerated after that meeting, Karad said, financial inclusion and financial literacy campaign is being implemented at Gram Panchayat level in five districts of the country including Aurangabad on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The digital bank to be launched in Aurangabad will soon be inaugurated online by the Prime Minister. Street vendors, hawkers, people doing business on handcarts, tea sellers are given loans of Rs 10,000 through the PM SVANidhi. This loan is given only through Aadhaar card to those who are registered with the municipal corporation as street vendors. A divisional meeting of municipal commissioners, collectors, municipal and bank officials will be held on Monday.