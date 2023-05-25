91.85 pc HSC students declared passed in division

Published: May 25, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 91.85 pc HSC students were declared passed in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra ...

91.85 pc HSC students declared passed in division

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 91.85 pc HSC students were declared passed in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday.

The State Board conducted the 12th examination between February 21 and March 21 in two sessions. Divisional secretary Vijay Joshi said that more than 1.66 lakh students from 1414 higher secondary schools and junior colleges registered while 1.64 lakh of them appeared for the examinations at 430 centres in the division. A total of 1.51 lakh (91.85 pc) were declared successful.

Box

District tops in division

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district topped the division with the highest pass pc (93.56) while Beed is in second place with 93.48 pc.

The district number of appeared and pass candidates their pc is as follows;

District----------------appeared-----passed------pc

Chh.Sambhajinagar----59,521---55,693------93.56

Beed-------------------37,917------35,445------93.48

Parbhani---------------23,449------20,618------87.92

Jalna-------------------30,693-------28,202-----91.88

Hingoli----------------12,965-------11,190-----86.30

Total-------------------1,64,545-----1,51,148---91.85

Box

Girls outshine boys

The girls outperformed the boys in the HSC examination result. A total of 96,893 boys appeared while 87,517 were declared passed. The pass pc is 90.32. Out of the total appeared (67,652 ) girls, 63,631 (94.05 pc) were successful. The pass pc of the girls is higher by 3.73.

Box

Highest pass pc in Sci

The highest number of students (96.55 per cent) were declared from the Science stream.

The stream-wise appeared, pass and percentage is as follows;

Stream-----------appeared-------pass--------pc

Science----------92,218-----------89,040----96.55

Commerce------11,860-----------10,878-----91.72

Arts---------------55,608----------47,806-----84.45

HSC-Vocational—3,499---------3,097------88.51

Technical Science----360--------327--------90.83

Box

Change in declaration timing

The result was declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination result at 2 pm today. Students were given extra 10 minutes for the examination. Earlier, the online result was declared at 1 pm until 2022. This year, the Board announced the result at 2 pm.

