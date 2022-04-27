92 new colleges to get permission within Bamu’s jurisdiction; number of new institutes to increase up to 500

Aurangabad, April 27:

Maharashtra State Higher Education and Development Commission (MSHEDC) has approved a perspective plan of new colleges for the different 13 universities in the State. A total of 92 colleges will get permission within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University for the academic year 2022-23.

Currently, there are 440 colleges affiliated with Bamu in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts. With this, the number of colleges within Bamu’s jurisdiction may cross the 500 mark.

The State Government established MSHEDC as per the provisions of Maharashtra Public Universities Rules-2016, a few months ago, to promote higher education and skill development.

It comprises 36 members from different fields including industry representatives, scientists, technocrats, social leaders, education experts, vice-chancellors, ministers and members of the state assembly and council. The Commission which holds meetings twice in a year will be responsible for planning, regulation, coordination and valuation of the higher and technical education sector.

Perspective plan of 13 universities approved

The MSHEDC approved 1338 new colleges for 11 universities including Bamu, University of Mumbai Savitribai Phule Pune University, Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University-Jalgaon and Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University of Nagpur. The new colleges will offer undergraduate, postgraduate and short term courses.

Universities to invite LoI for new colleges

The universities will publish an advertisement inviting Letter of Intent (LoI) from education societies to open new colleges of professional courses than traditional ones. The schedule of submission of LoI is likely to be from April 30 to August 17. The new colleges' proposals would be forwarded to the State Government after their scrutiny in each university.