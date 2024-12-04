92-year-old father rescued after neglect

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A heart-wrenching tale of neglect unfolded as a 92-year-old father, left abandoned by his three sons, endured three cold nights without food. Despite holding respectable positions and financial stability, the sons turned away from their father, leaving him to suffer in the courtyard of his home.

The elderly man, a resident of Ahilyanagar Taluka, has three sons a retired government servant, a private company employee in Waluj, and a textile shop owner. Each refused to take responsibility for their father, citing personal grievances and property disputes. The eldest son claimed he had cared for their father for over a decade. He passed the responsibility to the middle son, who locked the house and disappeared with his family, leaving the helpless father alone in the cold.

Moved by his plight, concerned citizens informed the MIDC Waluj police, who stepped in with compassion. PI Krishna Shinde and head constable Sandeep Ghadge provided the elderly man with food and reached out to the sons. After counselling and persistent efforts, the eldest son was summoned and convinced to take his father home. On Tuesday at 8 pm, the elderly man was finally reunited with his son, bringing an end to his ordeal.