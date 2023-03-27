93 corona patients reported in 26 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

There was not a single corona patient reported in February, but with the advent of March, the corona started spreading its tentacles in the city. As many as, 96 corona patients were reported positive from the tests conducted on 2,757 persons conducted in the past 26 days.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has made 655 oxygen beds available in the case of treatment of serious patients. Similarly, the administration has sought information from the private hospital about the available facilities for the treatment of the patients.

Experts have opined that the coronavirus can change its form. Hence, the CSMC health department has demanded to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to conduct the genome tests of the patients who are reported positive, said CSMC medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha.

Health department principal secretary Naveen Sona on Monday took a review of the corona situation in the state through video conferencing.