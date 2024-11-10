93 pc candidates appear for MahaTET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 93 per cent aspiring teachers appeared for the the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MahaTET) 2024 conducted by the Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE) at 26 centres in the city on Sunday.

A total of 18,293 candidates registered for the test in two sessions. The first paper was conducted from 10.30 am to 1 pm, followed by the second paper from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. A total of 7,821 candidates (92.95 per cent) were present for the first paper while attendance for the second paper was 93.14 (9,202) aspirants.

The attendance percentage in both papers was 93.14 pc. The MSCE did a video recording of each session at each centre to prevent malpractice like the last examination held in 2020.

Attendance through biometric equipment was recorded. Examination centres include Maulana Azad College, Deogiri Junior College, SBES’s College of Arts and Commerce, Vivekanand College, R J International School, Agrasen Vidya Mandir, and Woodridge High School.

Candidates who pass Paper I will be eligible to apply for teacher posts for standards 1 to 5, while those who clear Paper II can apply for teaching positions for standards 6 to 8. The aspirants took the examination in different mediums including Marathi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Telugu and Hindi.