93.2 mm rainfall recorded in M'wada; 14 persons killed in rain-related incidents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 93.2 mm rainfall was recorded in the Marathwada region between June 1 and 12, increasing the storage of big water reservoirs slightly.

The region received 8.3 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours. The annual average of Marathwada is 678.87 mm of rainfall. It received 10 per cent of the yearly average so far. This is higher by five per cent compared to last year during the same period.

The region’s monthly expected rainfall is 170 mm while 93.3 mm rainfall was registered in the current month.

The district-wise rainfall is as follows; Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (0.8 mm) Jalna (6.3 mm), Beed (5.2 mm), Latur (12.9 mm), Dharashiv (31.1 mm), Nanded (3.8 mm), Parbhani (2.5 mm) and Hingoli (28.7 mm).

The water storage in Jayakwadi dam has increased by one and a half per cent due to the rains this week. Sources said that there is no release of water from the upstream dams into Jayakwadi.

Box

14 persons killed; 11 injured in lighting & rain-related incidents

A total of 14 persons were killed while 11 others were injured in lightning and rain-related incidents at different parts of Marathwada, between June 1 and 12. The district-wise number of dead is as follows; Latur (four), Nanded and Parbhani (three each), Jalna, Beed, Dharashiv and Hingoli (one in each district). A total of 251 cattle were killed while 298 properties and 54 cow sheds were damaged.

Box

Slight increase in water storage of Jayakwadi

The storage of Jayakwadi was increased by 1.5 per cent due to rain in the catchment area in this week. Water release from upstream dams into Jayakwadi has not started yet.

The percentage of water storage dam (big)-wise is as follows;

Jayakwadi - 5.65 pc

Lower Dudhna-1.63 pc

Yeldari - 26.97 pc

Penganga - 27.66 pc

Manar - 22.22 pc

Lower Terna - 6.85 pc

Vishnupuri - 14.4 pc

Sina Kolegaon - zero

Siddeshwar - zero

Majalgaon - zero

Manjra - zero