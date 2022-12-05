939 farmers commit suicide in 11 months

Aurangabad:

In all, 939 farmers committed suicide in Marathwada during the 11 months from January to November. Last year 887 farmers had committed suicide. The highest number of suicides were reported in August.

More than 80 percent of the area in Marathwada is non-irrigated land. Therefore, farmers have to face the vagaries of nature during Kharif and Rabi seasons for four years. As a result, farmer suicides are on the rise. In the current year, 249 suicides were reported in Beed district, Aurangabad 161, Jalna 115, Nanded 140, Osmanabad 107, Parbhani 67, Latur 59, and 41 suicides were reported in Hingoli district. Out of 939 suicide cases, 722 have been eligible for financial assistance. 123 cases have been disqualified. Remaining 94 cases are under investigation. August recorded the highest number of suicides at 123.