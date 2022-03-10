98 pc subject teachers available for answer sheets assessment

Aurangabad, March 10:

Around 98 per cent of subjects teachers are available for the assessment of SSC and HSC answer books within the jurisdiction of Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary. A teacher had to evaluate more than 300 answer sheets every year after the 10th and 12th examinations.

Since 98 per cent of subject teachers are available for the assessment works this year, only 200 to 230 answer sheets will be given to one subject teacher for the evaluation. Aurangabad divisional secretary R P Patil said that the assessment work of answer books would be completed on time and the main obstacles in the result preparations would be removed

Some subject teachers, lecturers express an inability to evaluate the answer sheets. Therefore, the result is delayed. The State Board and Deputy Director of Education Anil Sable had adopted a policy of taking action against those teachers who refuse to accept answer books for the assessment

The schools and teachers were warned of withdrawing their approval, withholding their salary if they do not assess answer books. So, 98 per cent of subject teachers became available this year. The Board has paid an advance of lakhs of rupees to the post office for sending the answer sheets. The HSC examinations began on March 4 and end on April 7, while students of class X will take their examinations from March 14. The answer sheets are sent for assessment on the third day after the completion of the paper. The assessment works of answer books should be completed in 20 days.