99 per cent youths take JEE Advanced in city

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced was conducted online in two sessions at a centre in Chikalthana area of the city on Sunday.

This examination is considered important for aspirants who seek admission to undergraduate engineering courses at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Those candidates who qualify and obtain the minimum cut-off score in JEE-Main are only eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced. Nearly 2 lakh students appear every for the test.

According to sources, a total of 920 candidates registered for the city centre while 99 per cent (910) appeared for the examination. There were two papers held in two separate sessions. The first paper was held between 9 am and 12 noon while the aspirants took the second paper from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The test question paper was comprised of questions designed to test the comprehension, reasoning and analytical ability of IIT aspirants.

The aspirants said that the first paper was tougher compared to the second.

Some students said that Physics was a bit tougher compared to Mathematics and Chemistry in the first paper while Mathematics was tough compared to Physics and Mathematics in the second paper.

There were long questions, while the organic chemistry section seemed difficult. Each paper had three hours duration. There were 54 questions for 180 marks on each paper.

The JEE-Advanced answer key will be available on September 3 while the result is likely to be declared on September 11, 2022.