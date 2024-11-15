A call for leadership that Unites and Empowers

Raj Patil

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

True leadership is not about personal gain but about working for the collective good of all. Our city needs leaders who go beyond politics to create equality, respect, and progress for everyone. Despite the growing disillusionment with politics, there remains hope for leaders who prioritize inclusivity, empower the youth, and foster respect in society. The change we seek comes from leaders who are not just representatives but catalysts for unity and meaningful transformation for a better future.

Leadership rooted in Integrity

"I believe that we need a leader who truly upholds the core values of our Constitution: liberty, equality, and fraternity. In today’s world, it’s disheartening to see how many politicians seem disconnected from their duties and ethical responsibilities. At the very least, politicians should maintain moral standards and fulfil their responsibilities with integrity. This approach would help restore trust and bring about meaningful progress for the people."-----------(Rushikesh Khandale)

Leadership focused on service

"Leadership, to me, isn’t about power or influence but about staying connected to people’s needs and solving their problems. A leader should guide everyone toward collective progress. When I think of politicians, I often see corruption and selfishness, but I also hope for integrity and true service. I value transparency, accountability, inclusivity, and creating opportunities, especially for youth. A true leader, in my view, inspires by understanding and empowering people, fostering unity, and driving meaningful change for all."------------(Dnyeshwar Tale)

Leadership Inspired by Visionaries

"I believe we, the youth, need leaders who embody the ideals of Shivaji Maharaj, Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkar not just in words but through actions. A true leader should uphold democracy, safeguard the Constitution, and ensure respect for all, especially women. For me, leadership isn’t about empty promises but about honest, transparent actions that inspire trust. That’s the leadership I aspire to see."------------(Prasad Kokate)

Empowering youth for change

"I believe power must be in the hands of capable individuals. I feel strongly that the youth need to step into politics, as without our involvement, the country will struggle to find a new direction. There’s an urgent need for growth in areas such as quality education, employment opportunities, and healthcare. This is the vision I hold for our city and our nation."-----------(Tushar Bochare)